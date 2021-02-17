MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a few morning storms Wednesday, South Florida returns to a very warm and humid pattern until a cold front arrives Friday night.

It was a mild morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Some showers and a few storms will be possible today.

The Storm prediction center is not forecasting severe weather, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out. Localized flooding is possible since the ground is already saturated from all the rain on Tuesday and any additional rain could lead to more flooding in spots.

Wednesday afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday night lows will fall to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and the potential for showers due to a cold front that will move in.

It will be a chilly start Saturday morning with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will only be in the low 70s with a cooler breeze.

Sunday morning will be cool with the low 60s and highs will be comfortable in the low 70s.

Warmer by early next week.