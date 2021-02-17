MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is continuing its investigation after two Miami Police Department officers opened fire on an armed robbery suspect, killing him.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the Paradise Trailer Park on NW South River Drive in Miami.

“When they came in contact with him, they had a discharge of their firearms and the subject was shot,” said Miami Deputy Chief of Police Ron Papier. “They immediately rendered first aid. The subject was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

The man’s name is not being released. Police said he was a suspect in a string of armed robberies.

“Between February 8th and today, we’ve had a rash of robberies in the south end of the City of Miami, in particular, the Flagami area,” said Deputy Chief Papier. “These were armed robberies. A few of them were with a flare gun, and the last several were with a firearm. Two happened today.”

Police said they were able to identify him based on surveillance video from the businesses he’s accused of robbing.

They said they received tips that the man either lived in or frequented the trailer park.

Miami police are looking into what led up to the shooting, saying they are still investigating whether or not the suspect fired at officers or pointed a weapon.

A firearm that police said belonged to the suspect was recovered from the scene.

Police said they are not looking for any more suspects connected to the robberies.