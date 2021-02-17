MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities said a steel plant employee was killed when a beam fell on him in Oakland Park.
Juan Ayala, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene last Thursday at Steel Fabricator LLC, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.RELATED: Investigators Identify Suspected Armed Robber Shot & Killed By Miami Police
Ayala had been welding an I-beam when it somehow became dislodged and fell on top of him, officials said.RELATED: Boil Water Order Remains In Place In NE Broward After Lightning Strikes Water Treatment Plant
Homicide detectives and officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death.
No foul play was immediately suspected.MORE: Officials: Endangered Florida Panther Struck, Killed By Vehicle
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)