MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,342 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
That brings the total to 1,844,627 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 165 additional deaths, bringing the total to 29,824.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.42% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.71%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,398 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 22 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,229.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 397,226.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.32%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.73%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 768 new cases and 8 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,283.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 186,831 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.49% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.02%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 26 new cases and no new additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 26 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 5,626 cases and 44 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 11.61% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.88%.