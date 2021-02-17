BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Parts of northeast Broward remain under a boil water order after lightning struck one of the county’s water treatment plants on Tuesday night.

In a release from the county, the lightning strike impacted the capabilities of the 2A pumping station in Pompano Beach, which resulted in very little to low water pressure.

A boil water advisory is in effect for:

“For residences and businesses within the cities of Lighthouse Point, Pompano Beach, Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach that are located within the area bounded by: Hillsboro Beach Boulevard to the north; NW 16th Street to the south; the Intracoastal Waterway to the east; and the Florida Turnpike to the west; as well as the area bounded by NW 77th Court to the north; NW 73rd Street to the south; Lyons Road to the east; and North State Road 7 to the west.”

The county added that if pressure continues to remain low, residents of Coconut Creek may also experience impacts.

That said, residents in Coconut Creek south of Copans Road are not affected.

While pressure has since been restored at the plant, the county said it will take a few hours before the entire system is restored.

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

If you have any questions, you can contact the county’s customer service department at (954) 831-3250 between the hours of 8:30 A.M and 4:45 P.M.