MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bipartisan group of elected officials are calling for a review of the current U.S. policy and relations with Cuba in a push for freedom on the island.
Among those taking part was Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez.
“A good number of elected officials from Miami, from this area, while we may disagree on certain things, and God knows that I’ve disagreed with some of the gentlemen here, but we agree on this: That we need and we want, we need and we demand a free Cuba,” he said.
The meeting comes on the heels of the White House announcement that the Biden administration would review the existing Cuba policy.