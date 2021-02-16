MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a special holiday weekend for over 250 South Florida high school football players.
The players got the opportunity to show off their talents at the Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase.
This was the fifth year of the event, which was held on Saturday at St. Thomas University.
Thirty colleges from across the country were in attendance.
At least $1 million dollars in financial aid has been awarded every year.
"This is all about opportunity. It starts with the chance to give these young men a chance to go to college, a chance to go to the next level, to continue to playing that sport they love so much," said Jack Seller, the Orange Bowl committee president and chairman. "But in the process getting a degree, getting that academic foundation they need to be successful in life."
To date, nearly 300 South Florida student-athletes have gone to college to play football, giving them the opportunity to earn a college degree.