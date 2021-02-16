PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – An early morning fire, which displaced six families from their Pembroke Pines townhomes and left one family cat dead, reignited several hours later and sent flames shooting the roof of the building.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials, a fire broke inside a townhouse located at 8915 Pam Tree Lane around 3:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, there was visible smoke and flames billowing out of one of the townhomes.

“I just threw on my shorts and opened the door for the guy and he kind of hustled me over here to get out of the way,” said Dominick Treta who lives in one of the six townhomes which firefighters evacuated on Tuesday. “I imagine it’s a wreck in there.”

Nobody was hurt, but a family cat in a connecting townhome died from smoke inhalation. A second cat was taken to a veterinarian.

Several hours later, around 9 a.m., the fire reignited.

WATCH: Chopper 4 over scene of reignited townhouse fire

Chopper 4 flew over the building as flames and thick black smoke billowed from a gaping home in the roof. CBS4 crews on the scene noticed an orange sticker deeming the building unsafe.

Fire Rescue officials say it appears the fire was caused by an electrical problem. A Fire Inspector will continue the investigation.

The Red Cross as well as the Victim’s Advocate will assist the displaced families.