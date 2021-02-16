MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarkets announced they will be suspending their COVID-19 vaccine online reservation system due to delays in distribution.

They said appointments already scheduled for Feb 17. and Feb 18 would not be affected.

On Tuesday, the office of the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that weather conditions around the US have impacted COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Florida.

Officials said 200,000 Moderna vaccines that were expected to arrive Tuesday have been delayed, and are now expected to arrive on Thursday, February 18.

The state advised providers to begin planning for delays in their vaccine delivery.

They said the delay is being blamed on severe weather impacting areas of the US.