  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coconut Creek, Coconut Creek Crash, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities released new information on a violent crash that killed one teenager and sent seven others to area hospitals Sunday evening in Coconut Creek.

Police said the two-vehicle crash involving a Nissan, carrying six teenagers and a Hyundai SUV, with two adults, happened Sunday, around 6:45 p.m., at the intersection of Sample Road and NW 42nd Avenue.

RELATED: Search On For 10 People Reportedly Missing Near Key West

On Tuesday, authorities released the following information regarding those involved in the crash:

RELATED: Pembroke Pines Townhouse Fire Reignites After Displacing Six Families, Killing Cat

Occupants in the Nissan:
1) 16-year-old deceased girl from Pompano Beach
2) 16-year-old boy, still in the hospital
3) 15-year-old boy, at Broward General in Fort Lauderdale
4) 16-year-old boy, still in the hospital
5) 15-year-old girl, released from the hospital
6) 14-year-old girl, released from the hospital

Occupants in Hyundai SUV:
1) 54-year-old man, still in the hospital
2) 50-year-old woman, still in the hospital

MORE: Florida Tourism Numbers Lowest Since 2010

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

CBSMiami.com Team