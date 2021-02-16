MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities released new information on a violent crash that killed one teenager and sent seven others to area hospitals Sunday evening in Coconut Creek.
Police said the two-vehicle crash involving a Nissan, carrying six teenagers and a Hyundai SUV, with two adults, happened Sunday, around 6:45 p.m., at the intersection of Sample Road and NW 42nd Avenue.
On Tuesday, authorities released the following information regarding those involved in the crash:
Occupants in the Nissan:
1) 16-year-old deceased girl from Pompano Beach
2) 16-year-old boy, still in the hospital
3) 15-year-old boy, at Broward General in Fort Lauderdale
4) 16-year-old boy, still in the hospital
5) 15-year-old girl, released from the hospital
6) 14-year-old girl, released from the hospital
Occupants in Hyundai SUV:
1) 54-year-old man, still in the hospital
2) 50-year-old woman, still in the hospital
Police said the investigation is still ongoing.