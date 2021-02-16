PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A 1-year-old girl has drowned in Pembroke Pines.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home near NW 23rd Street and 93rd Way.

According to Pembroke Pines PD, the little girl was found unresponsive inside of the family’s swimming pool.

Paramedics rushed her to Memorial Hospital West, where she was pronounced dead.

CBS4’s Karli Barnett spoke with a neighbor, who said he had just seen the little girl.

“I was playing the little girl and her mother. They just bought a bunny for her. They were playing in the front yard, and I was walking one of my dogs,” said Paul Karp. “I came back about five minutes later, the police and emergency, everybody was here. I found that she had fallen into the pool, and we didn’t know if she was still alive. And unfortunately we got the word that she wasn’t.”

How she ended up in the pool is still being investigated.

