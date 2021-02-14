President Biden is on track to sign the most executive orders of any president during the first month in office since FDR in 1933.
Several of his actions are focused on equity for all, regardless of race, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
Lauren Pastrana spoke with a civil rights and criminal attorney, who is also the new policy director at FIU’s Center for the Administration of Justice, about just how meaningful these executive orders are.
GUEST: Melba Pearson, Policy Director at FIU’s Center for Administration of Justice