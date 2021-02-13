By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police responded to an attempted robbery in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

The shooting took place at northwest 79th Street and 13th Court.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered that the victim had been shot multiple times.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called and transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center where that person is listed in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

