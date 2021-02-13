MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed and one person was injured early Saturday morning after a car ended up in a Homestead canal.

Authorities said the dark-colored vehicle was first spotted at around 3 a.m. after it cut off a marked Homestead police cruiser.

Homestead Police Public detective Eric Rodriguez said police tried to conduct a stop, but the vehicle turned off its lights and fled.

Rodriguez said the vehicle fled twice more from police. He said that one similar vehicle was stopped, but it was unrelated to the first vehicle.

That person told police that he heard a loud bang near a canal near East Palm Drive.

When Fire Rescue units arrived, they found the dark sedan in the canal.

Three people were pulled out of the vehicle. All three subsequently died at area hospitals.

One injured person was rushed and was being treated at Jackson South. The condition of that person is not known.

Video obtained by CBS4 cameras showed a heavily damaged black sedan being pulled out of the canal.

Authorities said there were three males and one female in the vehicle.

The investigation continues.