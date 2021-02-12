MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seniors 65 and older, along with health care workers, can now head to Walmart to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There will be 119 Walmart stores across 34 counties that will begin offering COVID vaccines for senior citizens,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

Twenty-five thousand doses of the vaccine are being split up among select Florida Walmarts. That’s in addition to the 325,000 doses the governor said they received this week.

In hard-hit Miami-Dade County, only two Walmart locations are getting the vaccine – one site in Hialeah and one in Miami Gardens.

Walmart vaccine locations in Broward are in the following cities: Cooper City, Dania Beach, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, and a Sam’s Club in Sunrise.

Eligible people wanting to get the vaccine must make an appointment. The shots are free.

Even with this new option, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is concerned the supply in South Florida is not meeting demand.

“I am very concerned about the lack of vaccines coming to Miami-Dade County. We are not getting our fair share of the vaccines,” she said. “I am urging the governor to significantly increase the weekly allotment of vaccines to Miami-Dade County.”

All vaccine sites in Florida are posted on the Florida Department of Health’s website here.