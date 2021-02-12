MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After weeks of complaining that his city was being left out of the state’s vaccine distribution, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández has announced the arrival of one thousand doses.

The mayor said they will be given to seniors in four senior housing locations operated by the City of Hialeah and Hialeah Housing Authority. Recipients said they were grateful and Hernández said he was happy it was happening.

“That being said, we’ve been waiting for months now on how to deliver these vaccines efficiently without our seniors having to go to a stadium, in a vehicle, and have to wait hours to be vaccinated. This is what I’ve been saying local government can do together with the state. Now today, again, I am very grateful for the first one thousand vaccines, but am I happy – no. Again, we still need a lot more vaccines not only here in Hialeah, but in South Florida where the percentage of vaccine arriving here is not even close to what we should be receiving,” said Hernández.

In late January, some had argued that Hialeah had not received the vaccines because there was a problem between Hernández and Governor Ron DeSantis.

The mayor, however, put that to rest, taking a shot at DeSantis in the process.

“I don’t have a problem with the governor. How can I have a problem with a person I have not seen since the beginning of the coronavirus issue. A person that’s been disappearing from this community,” he said.

Hernández sent a letter to both Florida Senators and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart asking for help.

“We are the 5th largest city in the state of Florida and the one most affected and we have no communication and no help whatsoever from the Governor or his office,” he added.

Friday’s doses were not the first doses designated for Hialeah’s seniors.

On February 6th, more than 500 seniors received the Pfizer vaccine at San Lazaro Catholic Church in Hialeah.

That distribution was facilitated by Senator René Garcia who thanked DeSantis, the Department of Health, Hope Mission Center, the National Guard, volunteers from Hialeah Housing, and the Miami-Dade Police Department for making it happen.

“This initiative could not have been accomplished without the help of the healthcare practitioners and frontline workers who have been at the forefront since the height of the epidemic. United, our community will thrive and overcome the virus,” said Garcia.