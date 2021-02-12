FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man died after being electrocuted in the back yard of a home.
It happened Friday morning in the 2500 block of NE 23rd Street.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said arriving crews found the man in a tree about 20 above the ground. They said he came in contact with a power line and was killed.
Florida Power and Light shut off power to the area during the investigation and the removal of the man’s body from the tree.
They said the man appeared to be around 40-years-old.
The power has since been restored.