MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation Friday afternoon in Coral Gables.
The shooting happened in the area of Siena Avenue and Alhambra Circle.
Images from Chopper4 showed a silver van with doors open and what appeared to be a yellow tarp covering a body inside the vehicle.
Authorities had not released any details regarding the shooting.
Police confirmed Coral Gables police were not involved.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.
Police had blocked off the area near the shooting and were urging drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.