MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,617 new coronavirus cases on Friday
That brings the total to 1,814,422 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 100 additional deaths, bringing the total to 29,061.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.01%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,643 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 40 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,121.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 391,162.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.20%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.94%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 805 new cases and 11 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,229.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 183,224 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.45% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.18%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 13 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 5,541 cases and 42 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 2.79% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.56%.