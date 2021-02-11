ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Orlando tourism officials just launched a $2.2 million marketing campaign to try and attract visitors back to Central Florida.

It’s called “The Wonder Remains” and it’s the first full-scale marketing campaign since the start of the pandemic.

It’s aimed at tourists located within driving distance in the southeast U.S.

The campaign, launched this month, is targeted for spring and summer travel to potential visitors living in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“It’s critical that we connect with audiences that are currently making travel plans to ensure our share of the market and showcase the innovative safety measures implemented throughout Orlando,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

It includes TV ads, YouTube, digital ads, social media ads, e-newsletters and website content.

Along with highlighting Orlando’s theme parks and restaurants, the campaign emphasizes the safety measures that have been taken at its tourist attractions to protect tourists from COVID-19.

Before the start of the pandemic almost a year ago, Orlando was the most visited tourist destination in the U.S., attracting 75 million visitors in 2018.

