MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat have announced it will allow more fans at the AmericanAirlines Arena for its upcoming four game home stand.

The team will increase capacity to 3-thousand fans for those games.

That’s double the number of fans that were allowed to attend the Heat’s past six home games.

Social distancing inside the arena will continue with seats spaced in the lower and upper bowls.

The four game home stand marks the end the first half of the season.

The league has yet to release the schedule for second half of the season.

For more information on what to expect while attending Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena this season, visit Heat.com/FanSafety.