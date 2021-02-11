MIAMI (CBSMiami) – JetBlue flights are taking off from Miami International Airport for the first time.

The airline will fly 14 flights a day from Miami – split between Newark, JFK, Boston and Los Angeles.

The Miami-Los Angeles route will feature JetBlue Mint, the airline’s premium travel experience.

Miami-Dade’s mayor and other county officials will celebrate the start of service with a water cannon salute and giveaways for passengers.

“JetBlue’s historic launch into Miami-Dade County with up to 14 daily flights is great news for our families, tourism industry, and business community, as we work to help our economy rebound from the pandemic,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I proudly welcome JetBlue to Miami-Dade. And I’m pleased to see them taking important steps to keep passengers and employees safe and healthy.”

JetBlue also added its first-ever seasonal nonstop service at Key West International Airport, which is being served from JFK and Boston.

JetBlue will now be one of the busiest passenger airlines at MIA.