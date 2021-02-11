MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Emergency personnel, doctors and nurses at the Ryder Trauma Center spent Thursday morning raising awareness about the work they do.

“Burn patients have very special needs because of the scars, the pain and the difficult situation they are in,” said Louis Pizano, the director of the Miami Burn Center.

He was there to raise awareness about burn treatment and introduce two individuals impacted by the center.

Angie Knight is the mother of Shanieya, a 9-year-old burn victim who suffered burns to 45% of her body.

“They brought her back to health,” she said. “It’s like a family here. They took care of her like she was their child.”

In addition to the treatment, the care the patients receive during their recovery is something they truly appreciate.

“They help you get through. They help you recover yourself physically, emotionally and psychologically,” said Socorro Villa, another burn patient.

It’s all aspects of treatment that creates a strong bond between the burn center and its patients.

Burn Awareness Week isn’t just about treatment.

“We all know burns can be prevented,” said Luis DeRossa, the outreach coordinator for Jackson Health System.

For the past 35 years, the center had worked with local fire departments and public educators for their safety expo. This year however it went virtual.

“We never want to see or meet a burn patient behind these walls,” said DeRossa, recognizing great treatment but also stressing prevention during this Burn Awareness Week.

Check out the virtual Children’s Fire Safety Festival by clicking here.