MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that come Friday people over the age of 65 or frontline healthcare workers can get the COVID vaccine at 269 new Publix locations, 43 Winn-Dixies and 119 Walmart stores.

In hard hit Miami-Dade County, however, only two Walmart locations are getting the vaccine – one site in Hialeah and one in Miami Gardens

Walmart shopper Daisy Jones said this will be a benefit to the community, and thinks it may take some congestion away from nearby Hard Rock Stadium.

“It would be a good thing if the vaccination site was that here at this location. This is a great location,” she said. “It’s a universal one that can help everybody.”

Walmart vaccine locations in Broward are in the following cities: Cooper City, Dania Beach, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach and a Sam’s Club in Sunrise.

Other sites include a Fresco y Mas in Miami and Winn-Dixie in Edgewater and Key West.

According to the Governor, the state collaborated with the retail partners to determine “strategic locations for each store to ensure maximum reach.”

There are no participating Publix sites in Miami-Dade or Broward. The closest ones are in Palm Beach or Monroe.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava has been vocal for weeks, saying the supply is not enough.

“I am very concerned about the lack of vaccines coming to Miami-Dade County. We are not getting our fair share of the vaccines,” she said. “I am urging the covernor to significantly increase the weekly allotment of vaccines to Miami-Dade County.”

There are 25,000 doses being divided among the select Walmart stores across the state. That’s in addition to the 325,000 doses the governor said they received this week.

The shot does not cost anything, but an appointment is required. One of the pharmacy workers at the Miami Gardens site said they are already fully booked on Friday, but to just keep checking back on the site.

