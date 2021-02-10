MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a nearly one-year hiatus, Miami-Dade Circuit Court will resume in-person jury trials on March 1, with strict social distancing measures.
Chief Judge Bertila Soto made the announcement on Wednesday.
In an interview with CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, Judge Soto said that civil and criminal courthouses will continue with remote hearings because there will only be three jury trials in the building at any given time.
In addition, there will be social distancing, temperature checks and other safety precautions. Only trial participants will be able to enter the courthouse for the proceedings and wearing a face mask will be required.
Florida’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit serves about two million people and handles about 800,000 cases each year.