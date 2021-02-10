MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Zero tolerance. That’s what Miami Beach city officials are saying about the upcoming spring break.

New restrictions are in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 infections while keeping beaches and other venues open to visitors.

“I’m gonna have two officers on ATV’s, two code compliance officers assigned to the beach each day, seven days a week. Ocean police, and park rangers will coordinate their staff to ensure unified enforcement,” said Interim Miami Beach City Manager Raul Aguila.

The Spring Break crackdown will spread over eight weeks; from Feb. 15 – April 11. The high impact weekends are the first 3 three weekends of March.

Click here for the Miami Beach Police Spring Break 2021 Deployment Plan

The midnight citywide curfew on Miami Beach will remain in place. There will also be checkpoints for open containers.

The police department will be using license plate readers, traffic enforcement, additional marine patrol, ATV’s, golf carts, and goodwill ambassadors among other things.

Miami Beach PD will also receive support from Miami-Dade Police, Coral Gables Police, Florida Highway Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.