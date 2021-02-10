MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are heavily involved in youth sports programs in South Florida as a way to give back to the community.

That is why the Dolphins teamed up with Nike to deliver equipment and apparel to three South Florida high school girls flag football teams as part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which was celebrated last week.

After visits to two other schools, Tuesday they were at Felix Varela Senior High School giving away shirts, backpacks and other important sports equipment to help create a safer and healthier environment for their program.

The school’s dance and cheer team also received donated uniforms and costumes provided by the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders.

This initiative is part of the Miami Dolphins Youth Programs ongoing effort to impact every high school football program and its athletes in South Florida.

In the past two years, the Junior Dolphins program has supported more than 30 girls high school flag football teams by equipment donations and meal distributions in addition to hosting a Dolphins girls league.

The program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment.

It is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources.