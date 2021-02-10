FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman accused of shooting two family members, including her 16-year-old son, made her first appearance before a judge on Wednesday.

Gwendolyn Dorsey Whitfield, 32, is charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder. The judge ordered that she be held without bond and undergo a mental health screening.

According to the public defender, her son is not interested in pursuing the charges against her.

Police said officers were sent to the 2900 block of SW 31 Court around 8:30 a.m. after they received reports of shots fired. They found a vehicle riddled with bullets.

“While on scene, officers did observe several rounds that had been fired. At that same time, subsequently, they began to hear gunshots coming very close in the area,” said Fort Lauderdale PD Interim Asst. Chief Frank Sousa.

They ran to the area where the shots were fired and found a woman in the yard of a home holding a gun.

“Officers immediately encountered a female suspect with a firearm. They gave her orders to drop that firearm at, which she complied,” Sousa said.

Police said the woman in the yard had taken the weapon from Dorsey Whitfield.

In addition to her son, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Whitfield is also accused of shooting an older man, his injuries are not considered life-threatening. He too does not wish to press charges.

Sousa said the incident appears to be domestic-related.