HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The driver of an 18-wheeler hauling fertilizer said he was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid being hit by another vehicle, which caused his load to go flying into the street.

“It was so scary, I thought he was coming right at me,” said truck driver Manuel Fernandez.

This happened on Sheridan Street near 20th Avenue.

Fernandez said he was headed down Sheridan Street on his usual route when he noticed a speeding red pickup truck coming from the opposite direction lose control and cross over the median.

“He was like airborne, it went into that fence and then there and I saw it coming right at me,” he said.

The pickup nearly hit a house along the road and Fernandez slammed on his brakes to avoid a crash, sending his load onto the street and him.

The pickup truck ended up in front of the home on the driveway.

“The gentleman jumped out of the vehicle, black shirt, black hat, and some type of big rifle case or something and took off walking,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez was not hurt and told CBS4 the fertilizer had already been processed at a waste facility.