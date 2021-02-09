MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators are combing for leads in northeast Miami-Dade after a man’s body ended inside a pile of burning trash at an apartment complex on Friday.

“This is a very unique situation,” said Det. Artemis Colome. “Not only are we asking for the community’s assistance locating the suspect responsible for this incident, but also to identify the victim.”

Forensic artists have created a sketch of what the victim possibly looked like in hopes that someone will recognize him and come forward.

“Our forensic artists were able to come with a sketch from the photos that were provided by the medical examiners,” Det. Colome said. “Again, we want to remind everyone that this is the possible photo of the victim, this is not the subject.”

The body was discovered along NE 189 Street near Miami Avenue, not far from the Cottage Cove Apartments.

Police said the body was that of a Black male, who was 20 to 30 years old. He was 5′ 8” with a slim build.

Det. Colome said while the information on what led to the victim’s death is not yet clear, he hopes that someone in the community will come forward.

“If you haven’t talked to a friend in a long time, a loved one that may live in this area, we need you to call us. again. We not only need help identifying the victim, but the person or subjects responsible on this case,” he said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is planning on handing flyers across the area in hopes that someone.

If you can help identify the victim, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS or go to crimestoppers305.com and select “Submit A Tip.”