FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — More than $206 million in cocaine and marijuana won’t make it to streets of South Florida or anywhere else, after being seized at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard and offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane offloaded 11,800 pounds of cocaine and of marijuana on Monday.
Several days earlier, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell also offloaded more than 7,200 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $123 million.
The combined total was more than $330 million worth of illegal narcotics seized in 14 interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean involving seven Coast Guard and two US Navy assets, according to U.S. Southern Command.
The U.S. Southern Command, based in Doral, increased its counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere in April to disrupt the flow of drugs.