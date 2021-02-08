FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two schools in Coral Springs were evacuated after receiving threats.
Monday morning, just after 9 a.m., Coral Springs police posted on Twitter that Imagine Charter, at 9001 Westview Drive, received a “code black threat.” They said the students had been evacuated in the “interest of safety.”
Police said the school administration is following threat procedures.
A short time later, police tweeted out that a second “code black threat” had been made to Coral Park Elementary, at 8401 Westview Drive. Their students were also evacuated in the interest of safety.
Police said the teachers, staff, and students at both schools are safe and parents should not go to the schools to pick up their children.
Police have closed North University Drive, near Imagine Charter, along with east and westbound Westview Drive as they investigate.
Just before 10:30 a.m., police said the school had been cleared and students, teachers, and staff were allowed to return.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.