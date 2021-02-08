NORTH FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A fire truck was stolen from Bayshore Fire Rescue while the crew was handling a call has been found.
When firefighters returned from the call on Sunday, they discovered their brush truck was missing. The department took to Facebook to try to get help tracking the vehicle.
Several people posted sightings of the truck, which was eventually found about 80 miles away in Manatee County.
Fire Chief Lawrence Nisbet posted a video on Facebook after the truck was found thanking people for their help.
“The Facebook community, the shares, the updates, the posts, the sightings — you made it able for us to get our truck back,” he said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Except for a few dings, the truck wasn’t damaged.
