Jim interviews State Representative Daniel Perez, who is in line to be the next Speaker of the Florida House.
Perez is a Republican who represents the state’s 116th House district, which includes part of Miami-Dade County.
They discuss a variety of topics ahead of the opening of the legislative session early next month, including Medicare, the COVID vaccine distribution concerns, and last month’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
