MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,624 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,777,983 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 103 additional deaths, bringing the total to 28,161.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.30%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,415 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,011.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 383,601.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.92%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.87%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 832 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,169.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 178,948 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.18% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.02%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,480 cases and 42 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.15% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.18%.