MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Four men were rescued by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized on Saturday near Miami.
The Coast Guard received a report from a Miami-Dade County dispatcher about the men sitting on the 19-foot capsized vessel near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse just east of Biscayne Bay. It posted video of the rescue.
The men were uninjured and taken to Miami as the Coast Guard. Arrangements were being made to recover the boat.
