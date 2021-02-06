MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,486 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 1,771,359 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 360 additional deaths, bringing the total to 28,058.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.25% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.41%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,470 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,979.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 382,186.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.12%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.94%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 797 new cases and 12 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,162.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 178,116 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.59% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.14%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 10 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,465 cases and 42 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.15% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.26%.