MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The race to vaccinate seniors in Florida continues and on Friday morning a South Florida Holocaust survivor received her first dose.
Firefighters across our area loaded up the doses first thing before making the special delivery.
Holocaust survivor Harriet Khosrova, 92, says she got the call Friday morning from her son, saying that she would get her first dose.
Harriet will turn 93 next month. She is scheduled to get her second dose in about three weeks.