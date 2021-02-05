MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Embattled Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene made it clear Friday she’s not going to stop saying what she thinks and said “morons” voted to eject her from two House committees.

Speaking at a press conference the day after her House colleagues stripped her of two committee assignments, Greene said she’d be wasting her time serving on committees anyway because her conservative values wouldn’t be heard.

“They actually stripped my district of their voice. They stripped my voters of having representation to work for them for the budget–a successful business owner that knows how to make a profit not a loss. That’s what my district voted for me for,” Greene said.

Eleven Republicans joined Democrats in the unprecedented rebuke of the freshman from Georgia for her past comments espousing conspiracy theories, some of which, she tried to walk back ahead of Thursday’s vote including her support of QAnon, and calling the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting a false-flag event.

“School shootings are absolutely real,” she said Thursday. “I know the fear that David Hogg had that day,” she said, referring to the Parkland school shooting survivor who she had previously harassed on a video that went viral. She also said Thursday, “9/11 absolutely happened,” after expressing support in 2018 for the conspiracy theory that a plane did not hit the Pentagon.

While many Republicans disavowed Greene’s comments, most argued her removal set an alarming precedent.

“This resolution sets a dangerous new standard that will only deepen divisions in this House,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

But Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CBS This Morning a line has to be drawn when it comes to physical threats to other lawmakers.

“I would hope that Rep. Greene shows some reflection I would feel safer when she does, but if she doesn’t it remains a very tense situation.”

Meantime, Greene called Democrats “morons” on Twitter Friday and she thanked the Republicans who stood by her.

I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time. In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway. Oh this is going to be fun! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2021

At her press conference Friday, she claimed the Republican party belongs to former President Donald Trump and blasted the Republican House members for crossing the aisle and removing her from the Education and Budget committees.

“Well there were 10 that voted for impeachment against President Trump and they definitely paid the price. They heard from Republican voters. There were 11 that voted against me yesterday and that’s something that our leaders should be very upset about. Kevin McCarthy and the rest of the Republican party is working hard at taking back the majority, and when you have Republicans in the ranks voting against one of their own, opening the door for Democrats to go after every single Republican next, that really is a big betrayal and that could cost us the majority in ’22. People are very angry. That’s all I’ve heard from people all morning, furious about that. So I hope that my Republican colleagues really think about what they’ve done. I’m sure they’re going to hear from their voters back home because the base is loyal to President Trump and the base has been very loyal to me and they’ve shown me that.”

The controversy has helped Greene raise hundreds of thousands of dollars this week from supporters.