MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl LV sees the returning champ Chiefs take on the Buccaneers, who have the home field advantage.

So just who will win between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

CBS4 Sports Anchors Jim Berry and Mike Cugno answered that very question.

“Patrick Mahomes… Patrick Mahomes… and Patrick Mahomes.”

Berry is putting his money on Super LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes to lead his Chiefs to a second straight title.

“As a quarterback, he is simply on another level. He leads an offense that is incredibly explosive. They can score in bunches, and it seems almost impossible to keep up with them,” he said. “The Chiefs have a lot of weapons, and they do just enough to keep you off balance.”

But it’s not all offense that Berry is banking on, and he concedes it’s no guarantee Kansas City will run away with the game.

“The Chiefs defense is also better than it’s given credit for,” he said. “Tampa Bay will need Kansas City to make some uncharacteristic mistakes. If they can keep the game close, Tom Brady is clutch enough to lead them to an upset. I just think Kansas City is simply too good.”

CBS4’s sports gurus aren’t butting heads this year. Cugno also thinks Andy Reid’s squad is in for a repeat, in more ways than one.

“For the second time this season the Chiefs will top the Buccaneers,” Cugno said.

Tampa was Cugno’s dark horse to make the Super Bowl, so let’s not bet against his judgement.

As for why the Chiefs win, he believes, “The sheer number of weapons on Kansas City will be hard to overcome. Tyreek Hill will have another big game against the Bucs, but Patrick Mahomes repeats as Super Bowl MVP.”