SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As two families continue coping with their unimaginable grief, plans are now in place for two memorial services for the FBI special agents ambushed in Sunrise.

On the House floor in D.C. Thursday, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz asked for a moment of silence for Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin.

“I ask the House to please pause in a moment of silence to these heroes who gave their lives protecting our children,” she said.

From D.C. all the way to Sunrise, the call to remember the two heroes was heard with a deafening silence.

The Florida Panthers honored Schwartzenberger and Alfin before their game.

The tributes will continue in the days to come.

The Miami Dolphins offered up Hard Rock Stadium as a place of ceremony.

Schwartzenberger will be memorialized this Saturday at 2 p.m. Alfin will be honored on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both services are closed to the public.

A GoFundMe was set up for the Schwartzenberger family. Initially, a goal of $40,000 was set. But as of Thursday, it totaled more than $80,000.

And a mealtime fundraiser for the Alfin family raised nearly $30,000.