MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Whether she’s spicing things up in the kitchen or stretching things out on the yoga mat, Nzingah Oniwosan does it all with passion and purpose.

“Healing one’s physical body is not enough” Oniwosan said. “A lot of times, the things that you’re dealing with physically are an indicator of a disconnect spiritually.”

The Miami-based blogger and wellness consultant created an app, 365Zing, with the goal of helping people, particularly women of color, become the best-balanced versions of themselves.

“So the word ‘zing’ is part of my name. And when I looked up the word ‘zing’ it means ‘vitality’ and what I realized is, it’s very difficult for women to maintain sustainable practices with their wellness. A lot of times they stop, they go. And I wanted to create an app that allows them to have all the things they need in one place,” she said.

She uses her skills as a plant-based chef and yoga instructor to create a more holistic approach to wellness.

For Nzingah, it’s a journey that began 29 years ago, when as a child she said she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, polycystic ovarian syndrome and an autoimmune disorder called “scleroderma.”

“I was told that I would have to be on medication for the rest of my life in order to thrive. So if you would imagine at the age of 14, I was seeing five specialists… an endocrinologist, neurologist, gynecologist, dermatologist and my primary care doctor. I was on lots of medication. It was a bit frustrating you know. It was a challenging time for me physically and mentally,” she told CBS4 Anchor Lauren Pastrana. “Twenty years later, here I am. I’m not on any medication and the things they told me I wouldn’t be able to do without medication I am able to do through that lifestyle overhaul.”

Nzingah shares her hard-won knowledge with the world, through her brand “Yes Baby I Like It Raw” and now, through the 365Zing app, which she built herself in the middle of the pandemic – a pandemic which has amplified health disparities by race and gender, with data showing black populations are disproportionately affected overall.

“I felt that it was important that while I’m helping women of color heal their physical bodies that they also address what’s going on mentally, emotionally and spiritually that might not relate to someone else,” she said. “For people to know these things are accessible they need to see themselves in that by way of reflection.”

365Zing includes daily affirmations, journal prompts, recipes, wellness courses and yoga and meditation classes. It also offers users a community.

“I don’t like to call it an app, per se,” Nzingah said. “I like to call it your self-care companion. That companion is there to support you for less than $2 a day.”

The app is $50 a month, and Nzingah also has other wellness resources on her website.

For more information, visit 365Zing.com.