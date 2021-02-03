MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade College is sharing the contributions made by Black Americans in this country with a number of events this month.

This year, MDC celebrates Black History Month with the community by hosting virtual educational activities that highlight the Black family.

“Out Loud Artistry” is a performing art training and mentoring program with a mission to use the arts to inspire social change.

OLA was founded in 2009.

The program trains artists to engage, educate and empower communities. They also equip artists of every level with the skills necessary to become arts practitioners and activists.

Corey Sanders, a member of OLA, sat down with CBS4 to discuss the importance of fathers in Black families.

“We wanted people to see healthy Black families. We wanted people to see Black love, and put that on display because we thought that would be healthy for young men to come up and be able to see someone that loves, cared for, and respected his wife. As well as loved and cared for his children,” said Sanders.

To view the college’s Black History Month calendar or want to join an event, visit their website.

