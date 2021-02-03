(CBS Local)- Super Bowl LV is just days away and with it, the predictions have begun to roll in. One of the yearly traditions is EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise running a simulation of the game and this year, they’re predicting a repeat for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the game’s official simulation of this year’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Madden has the Chiefs winning 37-27 to take their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

Spokesplayer here to give you the only #SBLV Prediction that matters… We’ve got:

🐐 TDs

🐆 Speed

🏈 Sacks & INTs And an ending you’ll have to see to believe 👀 #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/OdBFVtyAj0 — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) February 3, 2021

In the simulation, Mahomes gets the go ahead touchdown with his legs on a 12-yard fourth quarter scramble to put K.C. on top 34-27. The Chiefs quarterback took home the MVP award in the simulation, throwing for 422 yards and four touchdowns while completing 31 of his 41 passes.

That was enough to outduel Tom Brady who completed 30 of his 44 pass attempts for 322 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

If the Chiefs were to win, it would be the second consecutive year in which Madden’s prediction was correct as last year’s simulation had the Chiefs topping the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami. However, prior to last year, the Madden sim had gotten two consecutive Super Bowls wrong, predicting the New England Patriots to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII and the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Now, we wait to see if EA Sports’ official prediction is right.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.