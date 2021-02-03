MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,979 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,744,619 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 203 additional deaths, bringing the total to 27,472.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.77% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.87%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,230 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,919.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 376,552.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.34%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.14%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 627 new cases and 6 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,125.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 175,306 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.08% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.44%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,413 cases and 41 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.88% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.03%.