FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A quiet Sunrise residential community was stunned and a bit confused early Tuesday morning after an emergency alert went out telling them to stay in their homes.

Those who did venture outside found a massive law enforcement presence, as police and fire rescue agencies raced there to help after five FBI agents were shot when they attempted to serve a warrant. Two of the agents died and two were hospitalized.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the Reflections development at 10100 Reflections Boulevard West.

“A team of law enforcement officers was there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case,” according to a statement by the FBI.

Fort Lauderdale police sent a small contingent of police officers to help, Miramar sent a SWAT team. Also, lending assistance was Pembroke Pines K-9 Unit, Sunrise police, Davie police, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

Trending On CBSMiami.com

Super Bowl LV Coverage To Leverage Innovative Technology In Broadcast

‘She’s Demeaning My Son’s Memory’: Linda Beigel Schulman, Mother Of Parkland Victim After Private Conversation With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Trump’s Return

After the emergency alert went out telling people to stay in place, neighbors said they weren’t sure what was happening.

“I thought it was someone knocking at my door, but my dog didn’t bark, so I figure it’s just I don’t know. There’s a lot of traffic over here, maybe it’s the traffic,” said Zoraida who lives in the development.

A Miami Herald source said the suspected gunman barricaded himself for several hours before he shot and killed himself. The FBI has confirmed the suspect is dead.

A while later another alert went out, giving the all-clear, saying “there is no danger to the public,” but letting people know “there will be a large police presence in the area throughout the day.”

That day-long police activity means traffic will be a mess. Nob Hill Road is closed from NW 44th Street south to Reflections Boulevard West.

Police say it would be best to avoid Nob Hill Road between Oakland Park Boulevard and NW44th Street until after they have cleared the area.