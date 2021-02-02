MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tourist from North Carolina died after being rushed to the hospital following a snorkeling incident near the Sand Key Lighthouse in the lower Keys.
Erica Michelle Brown, 42, was snorkeling with family and friends Sunday on a Fury Watersports boat when she repeatedly began signaling for help.
CPR began on the boat and continued when she was transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard boat.
Paramedics were waiting onshore and took Brown to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where she was pronounced dead.