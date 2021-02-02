MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 10,533 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 1,737,640 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 140 additional deaths, bringing the total to 27,269.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.36% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.09%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,899 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 2 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,907.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 375,322.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.70%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.39%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,027 new cases and 4 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,119.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 174,679 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.19% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.51%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 20 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,392 cases and 40 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.48% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.54%.