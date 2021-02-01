MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Following the passage of a strong winter cold front Monday morning, a gusty northwest breeze is bringing some of the coldest readings so far in 2021.

The breeze increases Monday night and continues to bring in colder air.

A small craft advisory and gale watch are in effect through Tuesday due to the gusty winds and hazardous marine conditions.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s along the coast, with inland areas dropping to the upper to the mid-40s.

There have been temperatures this cold this season, but what will be different this time is the breeze. Strong west to northwest winds will continue all morning so the upper 40s will feel like the 30s with the wind chill.

Under a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, highs will struggle to reach the mid-60s before even colder low temperatures are expected Wednesday morning. Readings in some areas could touch the upper 30s.

The last time South Florida saw 30s was January 22, 2020.

So far this winter the cold temps have been experienced on the day after Christmas when thermometers dropped into the mid-40s.

Friday lows will be closer to normal in the low 60s and highs will climb to the upper 70s.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

CBS4 meteorologists Lissette Gonzalez and Dave Warren contributed to this report.