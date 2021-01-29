MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The state has rolled out a new COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system for people 65 and older along with frontline health care workers.

People who pre-register for appointments at myvaccine.fl.gov will be notified when appointments are available in their area at state-supported sites.

On the site, residents can select their county and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text, or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties.

As part of the statewide registration system, each county has a designated phone number that individuals can call and pre-register if they do not have internet access. You can find the numbers for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties here.

Whether a resident calls by phone or visits myvaccine.fl.gov, their place in line will be reserved reliably using Sharecare software.

People eligible for the vaccine include:

Long-term care facility residents and staff.

Persons 65 years of age and older.

Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

If someone does not meet these eligibility requirements, they will not be able to pre-register.

Hospital providers, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.